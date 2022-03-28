2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Report and Highlights: Verstappen beats Leclerc by just 0.5 in epic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won an epic battle over Charles Leclerc in Saudi Arabia with Carlos Sainz completing the podium behind his Ferrari teammate – with pole-sitter Sergio Pérez standing right before a crucial safety car Later had to settle for fourth place.

Perez led until lap 16, when a flash of Ferrari mechanics probably gave Red Bull an early pit stop. That proved unfortunate; Williams’ Nicolas Latifi crashed on the final corner on the next lap and a VSC with Leclerc, Verstappen and Sainz capitalizing then turned on the safety car.

The Mexican was set to resume third on lap 21 when the safety car backfired, but was passed to Sainz as the Spaniard ran out of pits with Red Bull, causing…