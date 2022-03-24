2022 Stock Watch – WR JuJu Smith-Schuster – Stock Sold

Now that the 2021 season has come to an end, bringing another year of gloom, a fifth consecutive season with no postseason wins, it’s time to take stock of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ standing. Specifically, where Steelers players stand out individually, which is what we’ve seen and watching during the season and off-season as it plays out. We will also review players based on their past seasons and their prospects for the future. There may be a few different perspectives in a stock valuation and I will try to explain my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it would be a direct reaction to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once…