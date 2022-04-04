2022 Texas Open Score: JJ Spahn reaches Masters for first time since winning No. 1 on PGA Tour

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — JJ Spaun won his first PGA Tour event — and his first trip to the Masters — by firing in the final round of 69 at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday.

In his 147th PGA Tour debut, Spahn made a double-bogie start in his round by recording five birdies without a bogey to finish at 13-under at TPC San Antonio. This gave him a two-shot gap over Matt Kutcher (69) and Matt Jones (66).

“I was thinking about the Masters last night,” said Spaun. “But I think a year ago, to think that I would even play here on tour, I would have to work a lot. To finally win, that’s what you dream of.”

In October, Spawn was ranked No. 396 in the World Golf Rankings. This followed the 2020-21 season where he missed more…