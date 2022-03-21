2022 Toyota Glanza delivery: Test drive of the new Toyota Glanza begins on this day! Price starts from ₹ 6.39 Lakh, Read Features – 2022 toyota glanza delivery will begin soon as first batch arrived at dealership yard

2022 Toyota Glanza Delivery: Toyota launched its new generation 2022 Toyota Glanza on the 15th of this month. However, the company has not started its delivery yet. But, now this wait is about to end. In fact, units of the new Glanza have started arriving at the company’s official dealerships. Let us tell you that it was said from Toyota that the delivery of the new Glanza will start in the last week of March. In such a situation, it is believed that its test drive can be started from Tuesday.The new Glanza has been built in partnership with Toyota and Maruti. After the launch of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota launched the new model Glanza in the Indian market. The new Toyota Glanza price starts at Rs 6.39 Lakh, ex-showroom, which goes up to Rs 9.69 Lakh. However, these are introductory prices. That is, the company can change their prices. Coming to the prices of all its trims,

2022 Toyota Glanza Price

Variant manual transmission automatic transmission Toyota Glanza E 6,39,000 – Toyota Glanza S 7,29,000 7,79,000 Toyota Glanza G 8,24,000 8,74,000 Toyota Glanza V 9,19,000 9,69,000

How is the performance?

It has a 1197 cc 4-cylinder engine, which generates maximum power of 89PS at 6000 rpm and peak torque of 113 Nm at 4400 rpm. It also gets the option of automatic transmission along with manual transmission.

the dimensions of the car

Its length is 3990 mm, width is 1745 mm and height is 1500 mm. It has a boot space of 318 liters. It can seat 5 people at a time.

Variants and color options

Toyota’s new Glanza comes in 4 variants in the Indian market. These include E, S, G and V. Customers can buy it in 5 color options.

fuel tank and mileage

It gets 37 liters of fuel tank. Toyota’s premium hatchback gives mileage of up to 22.94 kmpl.