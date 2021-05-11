2022 VW Tiguan makes U.S. debut with added tech, classier styling – Autoblog

It’s coming up on a year since the Volkswagen Tiguan got its mid-cycle update in Europe, and now the U.S.-spec Tiguan is finally arriving. Just as was previewed, our updated Tiguan is a 2022 model year car.

Predictably, our Tiguan also continues to be the long wheelbase version of the crossover that is known as the Tiguan Allspace in Europe. We get the bigger one, because America likes big things, and the long wheelbase version offers exactly that. The photos released today are the first we’ve seen of this version, allowing us to see the visual updates for the bigger crossover.

All of the changes are virtually identical to what we saw months ago on the Euro-spec Tiguan. It gets revised bumpers in front and back. New LED lighting classes both ends of the car up — the horizontal DRL going from one side to the other in front is especially distinctive. New lettering for the badges and the new VW logo are fitted. And every trim level gets new wheel designs to boot. The overall design of the car remains the same, but it looks a touch sportier and a hair classier and tech-forward in person. We like the changes, even if they don’t dramatically change the Tiguan’s looks.

The inside is updated with a range of new tech. VW did away with the analog gauges in favor of two different Digital Cockpit options. The base screen is an 8-inch display, and the upgrade is a 10-inch screen that offers greater customization. VW updated the infotainment system to its MIB3 software, then added neat features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto alongside a wireless charging pad.