2022 WNBA Draft: Complete Results, Grades as Rhyne Howard Moves to No. 1 for Atlanta Dream

The 2022 WNBA Draft is in the books, and as expected the Atlanta Dream started the night by picking Rhine Howard from Kentucky with the No. 1 overall pick. A big, athletic two-way wing, Howard is the best player in the class, and will help accelerate Dream’s rebuild.

Completing the lottery, Indiana Fever picked NaLyssa Smith from Baylor at No. 2, the Washington Mystics at No. 3 with Shakira Austin from Ole Miss, and Fever picked Emily Angstler of Louisville at No. 4. Those picks largely went as expected, but there were a lot of surprises afterwards.

Now that the action is complete, here are the full results with breakdown and grades for each first round pick.

1….