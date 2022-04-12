2022 WNBA Draft Live Tracker: Selections by Each Round

The 2022 WNBA Draft has finally arrived!

Dreams of a lifetime will come true as this year’s pool of talented prospects finally hear their name and find out where they will continue their career. Twelve of college basketball’s best received invitations to attend the festival, which will be held in person in New York City for the first time since 2019.

After receiving the first overall pick in a blockbuster trade with the Mystics, Dream selected Kentucky star guard Rhine Howard to start the night. Fever picked Baylor forward and 2019 NCAA champion Nalissa Smith to be No. 2 overall, while the Mystics picked Ole Miss standout Shakira Austin for third overall.

See each team’s picks during the 2022 WNBA Draft.

First Round:

1. Atlanta Dream (from…