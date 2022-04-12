2022 WNBA Draft Results: Rhyne Howard Goes No. 1 for Dream; Grades, analysis for each pick

The 2022 WNBA Draft has finally arrived, and for the first time before the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held in person in New York City. Selected players will once again get the chance to take the stage, receive their jerseys, and meet with WNBA commissioner Kathy Engelbert.

After the Atlanta Dream closed a blockbuster trade to earn the No. 1 overall pick, the Dream picked Rhine Howard. NaLyssa Smith and Shakira Austin are at number 2 and 3 respectively. It’s a deep class, but there isn’t much separation between a group of about a dozen players, which should lead to an interesting night out. Here are the biggest needs and best fits for every team.

Draft Result – Round 1