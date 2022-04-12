2022 WNBA Draft winners and losers: Rebuilding the Dream Start with Rhine Howard; Fever continues strange draft trend

After all the waiting, film studies, interviews and mock drafts, the 2022 WNBA Draft finally arrived on Monday night. And for the first time before the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held in person, which meant we got to see players go on stage, meet commissioner Kathy Engelbert, and see a real draft night moment.

As expected, the Atlanta Dream picked Rhine Howard from Kentucky with the No. 1 overall pick. The rest of the lottery also largely followed conjectures, with Indiana Fever taking Nalissa Smith at No. 2 and Emily Engstler at No. 4, and the Washington Mystics taking on Shakira Austin at No. 3.

Now that all the action is done, here are some winners and losers…