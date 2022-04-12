2022 WNBA Draft winners and losers

Andrew Weavers/USA Today Sports

The 2022 WNBA Draft is in the books. After trading their No. 3 and No. 14 picks for No. 1 selections prior to the draft, the Atlanta Dream chose what could become their franchise player at Rhine Howard, Kentucky. Fever General Manager Lin Dun sought Restore Indiana to Eastern Conference Controversy The franchise became the first team in WNBA draft history to have four first-round picks, which were used in the first round over NaLyssa Smith, Emily Angstler, Lexi Hull, and Queen Egbo. Washington returned close to home by selecting Ole Miss center Shakira Austin at No. 3 with the Mystics, while the Aces made perhaps the biggest steal in the draft by selecting Florida Gulf Coast star Kiersten Bell at No. 11.

While the draft was focused…