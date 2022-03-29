2022 World Cup Barrage (Europe Region): Bruno Fernandes sends Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo to World Cup

CR7 will be part of the party! Portugal validated their ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by dominating North Macedonia in the play-offs in Porto (2-0) on Tuesday. In a meeting peacefully negotiated by Selecao, it was another Manchester United player who wore the hero’s outfit. Bruno Fernandes offered himself a double (32nd and 65th) and Portugal will play their 8th World Cup next November, their sixth consecutive World Cup.

Despite the warm atmosphere of the Estadio do Dragao, the Portuguese initially appeared somewhat tense. They slowly entered this cleaver match against the Macedonians who were first and completely cutting their half of the field. Thus it was necessary to wait almost an hour to see Cristiano Ronaldo shoot the first dangerous arrow with a cross shot in the race to the left of the opposing surface but the ball slipped close to the target (14th). Seeking visitors…