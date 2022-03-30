2022 World Cup Dam (Africa Region): Morocco has raised a gear to fly to Qatar

Morocco had no time to be afraid. On favorable ballots after a somewhat pleasant draw in Kinshasa on Friday (1-1), the Atlas Lions largely overcame DR Congo (4-1) at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Tuesday evening. return barrage. The reward is great: Vahid Halihodzik’s men qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. It is their second World Cup, after the one played in Russia, and the sixth qualification in their history for the competition.

The Moroccans experienced many difficulties during the first round, in Kinshasa, dominating and chaining technical estimates. They fell victim to the achievement of Yoen Visa (12th), even after long scores, before a late response from Tariq Tisoudali (76th). But his score on Tuesday was radically different. Sofiane Boufal’s teammate, released on the bench, dominated the meeting head and shoulders,…