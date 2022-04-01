2022 World Cup Draw: Everything you need to know about the World Cup draw

Write

three hours ago

photo Credit, Getty Images image Caption, The draw will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar.

Teams participating in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will get to know their opponents this Friday after the official draw that will mark the roadmap for the event later this year.

The draw will take place at 7:00 pm local time (4:00 pm GMT) at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in the host nation’s capital.

While most teams will have a rough idea of ​​their fate after April 1, three places (out of the 32 participating teams) are yet to be decided.

In Europe, it remains to be seen whether Wales will face Scotland or Ukraine for the final spot on the continent. The play-off between the latter two teams was canceled following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.