2022 World Cup draw: four caps almost known

With this Thursday’s FIFA rankings update, the four pots structure for the World Cup draw will become official in a matter of hours. But one thing is certain, eight seeds are already known. In addition to 2022 World Cup host nation Qatar, seven major football nations will be placed in Pot 1: Belgium, Brazil, England, defending world champions France, Argentina, Spain and Portugal.

The horizon has cleared for other hats. Now sure to qualify for the Qatar World Cup, Mexico and the United States, respectively, winners against El Salvador (2-0) and losers to Costa Rica (0-2) tonight, guaranteed to be in pot 2. Is. The two Concacaf region countries will be accompanied by Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Croatia and Uruguay.

If Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea and Canada (or…