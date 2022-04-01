2022 World Cup draw: How it happened

The 2022 FIFA World Cup draw was held in Qatar on Friday, 1 April and there was plenty of drama, with the United States placing England, Mexico to Argentina, Spain to Germany and Portugal to Uruguay and Ghana in a group.
– England will face US, possible UK derby
– Mexico to play Lionel Messi’s Argentina
– World Cup bracket and fixtures schedule
|Group A: Qatar (51), Ecuador (46), Senegal (20), Netherlands (10)
|
Group B: England (5), IR Iran (21), United States (15), playoff winners
|
Group C: Argentina (4), Saudi Arabia (49), Mexico (9), Poland (26)
|
Group D: France (3), playoff winners, Denmark (11), Tunisia (35)
|
Group E: Spain (7), playoff winners, Germany (12), Japan (23)
Group F: Belgium…
Read Full News