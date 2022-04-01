2022 World Cup draw: How it happened

The 2022 FIFA World Cup draw was held in Qatar on Friday, April 1 and there was drama aplenty, with the United States placed with England, Mexico meeting Argentina, Spain getting Germany and Portugal in a group with Uruguay and Ghana.
– England face U.S., potential UK derby
– Mexico to play Lionel Messi’s Argentina
|GROUP A: Qatar (51), Ecuador (46), Senegal (20), Netherlands (10)
|
GROUP B: England (5), IR Iran (21), United States (15), Playoff Winners
|
GROUP C: Argentina (4), Saudi Arabia (49), Mexico (9), Poland (26)
|
GROUP D: France (3), Playoff Winners, Denmark (11), Tunisia (35)
|
GROUP E: Spain (7), Playoff Winners, Germany (12), Japan (23)
GROUP F: Belgium…
