LIVE: 2022 World Cup Draw

2022 World Cup draw: How it happened

The 2022 FIFA World Cup draw was held in Qatar on Friday, April 1 and there was drama aplenty, with the United States placed with England, Mexico meeting Argentina, Spain getting Germany and Portugal in a group with Uruguay and Ghana.

– England face U.S., potential UK derby
– Mexico to play Lionel Messi’s Argentina
– World Cup bracket and fixtures schedule

GROUP A: Qatar (51), Ecuador (46), Senegal (20), Netherlands (10)

GROUP B: England (5), IR Iran (21), United States (15), Playoff Winners

GROUP C: Argentina (4), Saudi Arabia (49), Mexico (9), Poland (26)

GROUP D: France (3), Playoff Winners, Denmark (11), Tunisia (35)

GROUP E: Spain (7), Playoff Winners, Germany (12), Japan (23)

GROUP F: Belgium…

