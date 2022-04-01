2022 World Cup draw: How it happened

The 2022 FIFA World Cup was held on Friday, 1 April at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar. Here’s how the drama unfolded.
14.20 ET / 18.20 GMT: That’s all, here’s a reminder of all the details for the live coverage of the World Cup draw.
|Group A: Qatar (51), Ecuador (46), Senegal (20), Netherlands (10)
|
Group B:England (5), IR Iran (21), USA (15), Wales or Scotland/Ukraine
|
Group C:Argentina (4), Saudi Arabia (49), Mexico (9), Poland (26)
|
Group D: France (3), Peru or Australia / United Arab Emirates, Denmark (11), Tunisia (35)
