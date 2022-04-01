2022 World Cup draw: How it happened

The 2022 FIFA World Cup was held on Friday, 1 April at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar. Here’s how the drama unfolded.

live blog

14.20 ET / 18.20 GMT: That’s all, here’s a reminder of all the details for the live coverage of the World Cup draw.

– World Cup 2022 draw: England face US, possible UK derby

– Mexico to play Lionel Messi’s Argentina

– World Cup final bracket and fixtures schedule