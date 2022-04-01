2022 World Cup draw: When will it start, how to see, which group America ends in, what is the group of death

The final qualifiers are still under wraps except for a few places at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but that hasn’t stopped the ball from getting rolling in the tournament. The draw for the group stages was announced on Friday, with 32 teams finding their fate, including host country Qatar.

It is a highly unusual World Cup that will not start until November 21 due to concerns about the heat in the Persian Gulf, which regularly warms above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer and would be dangerous for players. As a result 2022 will mark the first World Cup to be held outside May–July, as has been the tradition since 1930.

When is the draw announced?

FIFA will draw the teams for the group stage on Friday, April 1st at 12PM ET.

how to see?

The World Cup draw is being telecast live…