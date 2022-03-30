2022 World Cup in Qatar: List of teams qualified for the World Cup

It’s drawing to a close… After the scorching sun on Tuesday when several headliners disappeared from circulation, the identity of all the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup (November 21 – December 18) in Qatar is emerging more clearly.

Five African and two European countries have thus come to complement the already existing artists. If a European nation is still missing due to events in Ukraine, the last teams to claim the World Cup will have to go through the intercontinental play-off. global overview.

Africa Region: 5

Ghana

Senegal

cameroon

Tunisia

Morocco

Here, all the tickets have been distributed at the end of so many deadly obstacles. Compared to 2018, the cast has been markedly revised. If Tunisia, Senegal and Morocco were already present in Russia, Cameroon and Ghana would rediscover the joy of the World Cup.