2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Tunisia qualify for World Cup after draw against Maalik

Tunisia has tickets for the 2022 World Cup! Without flying too high, Carthage’s Eagles won a substantial draw (0-0) on Tuesday evening at home, at their Olympic Stadium Hammadi Agrebi in Radeus, to oust Mali and go on to the World Cup. The Tunisians would not have scored a single goal at the end during this barrage because in the first leg, the unfortunate Sisakko had scored from his side, leaving Malian in spite of himself. The joy is no less for the Tunisians, who will be able to celebrate this merit by the end of the night.

