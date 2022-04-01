2022 WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1 predictions, card, matches, start time, PPV preview, location, date

The biggest weekend of the year in professional wrestling draws near with the two-night WrestleMania 38 going down on Saturday and Sunday from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

As is expected from WrestleMania, almost all of WWE’s top stars will be in action. That includes both women’s champions, who will be defending their titles during Night 1 of the event. Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch is set to defend her belt against Bianca Belair while Charlotte Flair will put her SmackDown women’s title on the line against Ronda Rousey.

The first night of the is expected to end with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin returning to WrestleMania to appear on Kevin Owens’ “KO Show,” a confrontation that is almost guaranteed to end in…