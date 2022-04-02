2022 WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2 Predictions, Cards, Matches, Start Time, PPV Preview, Venue, Date

The second night of this weekend’s two-night WrestleMania from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is what WWE is billing as “the greatest WrestleMania match ever” as WWE Champion Brock Lesnar takes on Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Struggling to unify the two world titles together.

But the match between Lesnar and Reigns isn’t the only major clash in Sunday’s event. The cards feature clashes between celebrities, championships and Hall-of-Fame-level talents.

Let’s take a closer look at who our CBS Sports experts predict will be WWE coming out on top on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, which begins Sunday at 8 p.m. and is live streamed on Peacock after the kickoff show an hour earlier. You can check out our predictions for Night 1…