2022 WWE WrestleMania 38 Results, Grade 2 Night: Roman Reigns unifies the title, Stone Cold beat Vince McMahon

After a wild Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, WWE returned to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for Night 2 of the biggest event in Pro Wrestling. In the main event, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar took on Roman Reigns to unify WWE’s top two championships.

In the end, Reigns was able to beat Lesnar in one of his typical hard-hitting matches, though one that didn’t last until the previous clashes between the two men.

Instead of the main event, the lasting memory of Night 2 may instead be Vince McMahon’s return to the wrestling ring, as he suddenly faced Pat McAfee in the match moments after McAfee defeated the McMahon protégé Austin Theory. McMahon eventually won but was embarrassed by his greatest rival when “Stone Cold” Steve Austin…