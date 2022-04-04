2022 WWE WrestleMania 38 results: Live updates, recap, grades, Night 2 card, matches, start time, highlights

Sunday brings the second night of WrestleMania 38 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and with it, a massive championship unification bout between longtime rivals Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Reigns is on a record-setting run as universal champion while Lesnar earned his shot at that title by winning this year’s Royal Rumble. Rather than wait for his shot at regaining another world championship, Lesnar then went on to earn the WWE championship by winning the Elimination Chamber match in February. This set up an opportunity for a “Winner Take All” match between the two men at WrestleMania. Reigns has never defeated Lesnar in a WrestleMania main event.

Also on the card, two of the best of their era clash for the first time ever when Edge battles AJ Styles….