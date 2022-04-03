2022 WWE WrestleMania 38 Results, Night 1 Grade: Steve Austin Fights Surprise Match, Cody Rhodes Returns

The already wildest Night 1 of WrestleMania hit an entirely new gear in the final segment of the show when Steve Austin’s appearance on Kevin Owens’ “KO Show” suddenly turned into a no-holds-barred match. The match was a fan-friendly caper to a crowd of over 70,000 fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Austin and Owens brawled in and around the ring before going through the crowd, taking advantage of the lack of rules and a physically confined Austin. The final payoff was a good one, with Austin putting Owens down for good with a stunner in what is likely to be his final match against fellow Texans.

CBS Sports was with you all the way through the event, providing updates and highlights when the action falls short in the live…