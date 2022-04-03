2022 WWE WrestleMania 38 results: Ronda Rousey loses to Charlotte Flair, breaks undefeated singles streak

WWE

Charlotte Flair is still your SmackDown Women’s Champion. Flair defeated Ronda Rousey in the final segment presented on Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 38, taking place inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Rousey showed signs of rust while competing in his first singles match in three years, but also used his signature style to create a combat-heavy atmosphere against a more polished flair.

There was a lot of swing of momentum in the extended title match, as each contestant imposed…