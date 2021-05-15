LATEST

2023 DT Osborne lands an offer from Virginia Tech Virginia Tech extends another offer in Alabama – 247Sports

While Virginia Tech has been heavily pursuing prospects in the 2022 recruiting class, several 2023 scholarship offers have been extended over the past few weeks, including a recent tender to Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, AL) defensive tackle Hunter Osborne.

Virginia Tech was the first Power Five scholarship offer for the 6-foot 4-inch, 250-pounder.

“It’s great,” Osborne said about the offer from Virginia Tech. “I’m very excited and blessed to receive it. Virginia Tech is an outstanding school and I think highly of them.”

Virginia Tech reached into Alabama last recruiting cycle to land talented running back Kenji Christian (Pinson Valley).

“I don’t know any current players there, but I know this upcoming fall the running back from Pinson Valley, Kenji Christian, will be joining the team,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say I am close with him, but we have worked out together a few times before.”

“I know (guys like) Logan Thomas, Christian Darrisaw, Caleb Farley, Kam Chancellor, Mike Vick, Tremaine Edmunds. The list just goes on.”

While Osborne hasn’t finalized his summer visit plans, he is planning to get to Virginia Tech to check out the Hokies unofficially.

