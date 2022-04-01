2023 Toyota GR Corolla: The world’s best-selling hatch gets the treatment

A fancier, turbocharged version of the Toyota Corolla hatch has more than twice the power of the regular model – and raised bodywork – as the Japanese car giant aims to shed its stereotypical image.
In a bid to reverse its ‘whitegoods on wheels’ image, the clean-cut Toyota Corolla hatchback has been sent to the Hoon School.
Japanese car giant Toyota has unveiled its wildest Corolla ever – a turbocharged all-wheel-drive performance car with more than twice the power of a regular hatchback, bulging bodywork and racing-inspired go-fast parts .
Toyota – which sells more hybrid cars than any other automaker on the planet – has set aside its eco image and released images today that show the Toyota Corolla showing tire-smoking burnout and driving hoon.
