2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Price in India (New Offers) Specification Features Review Images

Popular SUV manufacturing brand, Hummer has revealed a brand new SUV “2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV”, which will launch soon. This time the company has upgraded new features and has also worked on technology advancement, which means that this SUV will be one of its kind after it will launch in the market. One of the major highlights of this brand new car is that it has been manufactured by GMC (General Motors’ Ultium Platform), along with the launching of a limited edition 1 package. The car will come in Moonshot Green Mate colour and in a stylish design. Stay tuned with us, as we are going to provide every detail regarding the brand new SUV.

The SUV has 3 motor e4WD drive system with a 20-module and carries a double-stacked Ultium battery which gives the rider a maximum horsepower of 830bhp and a torque peak of 15,591Nm. The car can cover a distance from zero to 100kmph in 3.5 seconds and will be available in two packages. The first one is with the Extreme Off-road package while the second one is without the extreme off-road package. The electric vehicle has a wheelbase of approximately 9-inches which is slightly shorter, giving the vehicle more stability at high speed and can take a turn around of about 10.8 meters.

The EV does not have the typical conventional propulsion system and drive axles, where the car uses a motor as the only source of power and wheel and axels to generate the force but possesses control and power for each wheel and with the help of GMC system, the car has the feature of shifting the power to a single wheel. The car has suspension travel of 13-inches and 18 inches vertical scaling and the fording water of the vehicle is around two feet deep.

Apart from the four-wheel steering, the newer models such as Hummer EV 2X, 3X, and Edition 1 carries CrabWalk tech which is suitable for driving diagonally and also has Air ride adaptive Suspension for a soft ride with 22-inch wheels all-terrain tires that are used for all types of surfaces, including off and on-road.

Now, we will talk about the interior of the SUV. The car has a 13.4-inch information and entertainment system with a 12.3-inch driver information display. The car comes with an Energy App that monitors the consumption of energy, battery temperature, estimates charging schedules, just beside the entertainment and information screen. The vehicle also comes with an off-road inclinometer that will give easier and quick access to information related to SUV’s ability. The coolest feature of this SUV is that this car will come with a Super Cruise that will allow automatic driving with the help of an auto-lane shifting feature.