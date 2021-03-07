21 2021 for college football disciplines, number 20: best program not to make college football playoffs

2121 College Football Subject for 21, No. 20: The five most victorious events that have not made the College Football Playoff.

21 2021 for college football disciplines

21: 21 thoughts, wishes, hopes

Off the top of your head, how many teams have made the College Football Playoff?

Only seven of these things have happened, and having four teams in each means that there are only 28 spots available.

However, only 11 teams could overcome the bouncers and only four schools – Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and LSU – have won it.

Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington – that’s it. They are the only seven schools out of four that won to get it.

This means that only 8% of college football playing teams have been able to play for the national championship in the last seven years.

As an equivalent, imagine that only 28 college basketball programs played in the NCAA Tournament in the last seven years. (Actually, that’s how it should be, but that’s for another day.)

While expansion is an obvious requirement – it’s about getting the opportunity – the exclusivity makes the college football playoffs the lowest-gimmick season in all sports.

Say what you will do, but there is no temporary factor. You can’t change your way to a college football playoff national title, and that’s what makes it so strong – there were a lot of great teams that couldn’t get in.

Which program has won the most games and had the most success in the seven-year college football playoff era without playing in the tournament?

