21 for 2021 college football topics, number 21: thoughts, wishes, hopes for the season

21 for the 2121 college football disciplines, No. 21: 21 thoughts, wishes and hopes for the 2021 season.

21. Oh yes, COVID.

I’m in the camp that believes that by the end of August, going to CVS to get a COVID vaccination will be as simple as buying a package of M & M’s – at least as long as the person behind the counter assumes that Denies that I am not, rewards the member and demands to see a phone number from 12 years ago.

I am also in the camp that believes that everything will not be 100% normal until the football season turns around. However, 2020 was the college football season.

It was twisted, awkward and borderline immoral, but it happened. If we could do football through college That, We are doing something stronger and better this time.

And we are entitled to it.

However, I have a humble request …

20. “It’s great (fans / bands / whatever) put back.”

week 1.

Announcers, social media heads, and those who romanticize it with pale piano music and revered vocals will give you a week of realizing how great it will be for fans to come back to the stands. The band, and the feelings that come after someone they love so much.

And then it is the same. Just like it becomes a nail on a chalkboard every time, some play-by-plaid guy thinks about how terrible it would be if it were around for a big game, to ruin every moment Going to start when it is over and out again that most of the stuff is back.

19. The SEC hired three top freshmen versus the top three American Athletic Conference head coaches.

“Dan Hawkins is the right fit for Colorado.” – 2006 me.

I have assumed that renting or not giving coaching does not work, so I am 1000% sure that it may seem a moral after five years from now …

You will take Brian Harsin (Auburn), Josh Hoopel (Tennessee) and Shane Beamer (South Carolina) and I will take on Luke Fickel (Cincinnati), Gus Maljahan (UCF) and your Ryan Silverfield (Memphis), Ken Nemetalolo (Navy) or Sunny Dykes (SMU) and my American athletic conference coach are probably stronger than your three new SEC head man.

Talk of Mr. Sailor …

18. Free pass time for coaches has expired.

Traditional wisdom in the 2020 dynasty was that coaches would get a short break as they tried to roll everything out through a global epidemic.

Not necessary.

From Tom Harman to Lavio Smith, and from Kevin Sumlin to Jeremy Pruitt to Will Muskamp to Doc Holiday, some schools did not mind the whole shopping thing and just wanted to move on. It would not be wrong to say that coaches who had been adventurous for years – Jim Harbo, James Franklin, Deano Babers, Jeff Bro, Les Miles – were given breaks only because of 2020 issues, but giving coaches a mulligan altogether. Was appropriate.

Not in 2021.

Because of the fun rule that seniors can return for another year – more on that in a moment – and because everything can be 78% back to normal, it’s a win-or-go for any and all Hot Seat coaches. Bust time.

17. A desperate prayer that I know will go unanswered.

As social media gets worse and worse, and idiots and jerks grow more and more, anyone and everyone here is being asked to realize that 1) college football is just a silly sport 2) college Is played by the children who are going to make 3). College mistakes.

Missing in an attempt to win a 37-yard game, or a personal foul penalty at a linebacker doing a goofy dance or something, will be recalled almost immediately.

The suggestion that violent dillhole tweets will live on those people forever.

16. If Florida State and Miami are terrible then the ACC world would be much better.

I know, I know, North Carolina, but we know how it works. The Tar Heels are great, and then they lose to Duke or Wake Forest or some team that defeats it by 39.

It was not all that long ago when Florida State was a national championship-level superpower. It was long ago when Miami ruled the world, but the ACC could be unprecedented and if the Seminoles and Hurricanes – and the Tar Heels – could be unprecedented and really good enough to challenge Clemson.

It is not going to happen in 2021, but it will be good.

