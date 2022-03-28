21-year-old mother Mackenzie Anderson charged with stabbing to death

A 22-year-old man has been charged with stabbing young mother Mackenzie Anderson to death inside her Newcastle home.

Police found a 21-year-old woman with “significant, significant injuries” on the landing strip outside her Mayfield unit on Friday night.

Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics helped the woman but she died on the spot.

A three-year-old child was also found lying in a pool of blood but physically disabled, police said on Saturday.

Local Commander Superintendent Wayne Humphrey said…