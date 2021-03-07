22 Best Kawai Maria Quotes For Love Song From Akuma | Periodic

Best kawai maria quotes

1- “Finally the mantra always breaks. Girls will always change into their original shabby form. After that, you have only your strength to rely on to accomplish anything.

“Kavai Maria”

2- “I must do what I am capable of. No matter how small it is, there is no need to feel ashamed.

“Kavai Maria”

Loading...

Loading...

3- “The ability to understand others by touch is definitely present. There may be no reason to be afraid to touch and touch others or to hug or to hug others.

“Kavai Maria”

Loading...

Loading...

4- “I am not very good at understanding people’s boundaries. Without knowing how far I am, I slowly and closer. it’s terrible. It is terrible not to understand.

“Kavai Maria”

Loading...

Loading...

5- “He who lies to make things beautiful, perhaps he is someone who admires pure feelings much more than anyone else.

“Kavai Maria”

6- “I think people who like you and understand you, like you are not because of your outward appearance, but because of your feelings that are not lies.”

“Kavai Maria”

Loading...

Loading...

7- “No matter how ugly it is, if you look at it in a cute way, it will somehow look dear.

“Kavai Maria”

Loading...

Loading...

8- “I want to be useful for something and to help people, but I want to decide what that” something “is.

“Kavai Maria”

Loading...

Loading...

9- “Lying to protect someone is more difficult than telling the truth.

“Kavai Maria”

Loading...

Loading...

10- “There is nothing better than a person who interferes with the problems of women.

“Kavai Maria”

11- “I feel that having no relationship with others is the only thing in the world.

“Kavai Maria”

Loading...

Loading...

12- “I never thought the world was fair, but some things will never change. If you want to change things, don’t wait for someone to do it for you, change it yourself.

“Kavai Maria”

Loading...

Loading...

13- “There is nothing more painful than telling someone that he does not believe you.

“Kavai Maria”

Loading...

Loading...

14- “You do not have to try to go with someone who is not interested in you.

“Kavai Maria”

Loading...

Loading...

15- “I have to accept who I want to be and who I really can be.

“Kavai Maria”

16- “I always wish to be accepted by my environment. I tried to change myself because of that. But, I don’t mind that I dislike it. I don’t care if I don’t have a place where I am. I have no objection if everyone refuses to start me tomorrow. I will also become a devil for the person who is trying to protect me.

“Kavai Maria”

Loading...

Loading...

17- “Wrongly placed jealousy is ugly when it goes too far.

“Kavai Maria”

Loading...

Loading...

18- “You are not God, nor are you sisters. But this is because I feel that you are closer to me than God, I am more afraid of hating you.

“Kavai Maria”

Loading...

Loading...

19- “Ever since I was little, I have always been curious. Why not a witch, who can use her magic to turn a shabby girl into someone beautiful, perform magic on herself? If she casts her spell on herself, she can also become a cutie. The witch does not use her magic on herself because she knows the emptiness that comes after the spell is broken.

“Kavai Maria”

Loading...

Loading...

20- “Friendship can start, but I don’t think you can stop choosing for yourself. But to choose from, there are things you need to know. And to get picked, you need to know a few things.

“Kavai Maria”

21- “” Those who believe will be saved. “It’s just that I wanted to know if you believe you will survive.” If such a thing were true, I think I could change myself as well.

“Kavai Maria”

Loading...

Loading...

22- “If you want to change, don’t wait for someone else to be there.” do it Yourself.

“Kavai Maria”

Loading...