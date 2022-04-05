22 YouTube channels blocked for ‘spreading disinformation’; 4 from Pakistan, 18 India | Latest News India

The information and broadcasting ministry has blocked 22 YouTube channels for ‘spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations, and public order’, the government said in a press release issued on Tuesday. Of the 22 blocked channels four were based in Pakistan and the rest in India, the government said, noting this is the first time action has been taken against India-based YouTube accounts since notification of the IT Rules in February last year.

In addition to the 22 YouTube channels, three Twitter accounts, a Facebook account and a news website have also been blocked, the government said.

“Multiple YouTube channels were used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian armed forces, Jammu and Kashmir, etc. The content ordered to be blocked…