22 YouTube channels blocked over ‘security’ | Latest News India

India has blocked 22 YouTube channels for spreading misinformation and threatening the country’s sovereignty, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday.

Besides the YouTube channels, three Twitter accounts, one Facebook account, and one news website violated the provisions of IT Rules, 2021, and have been blocked in India, Thakur told the media outside Parliament.

Since December 2021, 78 YouTube channels have been blocked under the rules.

“The total number stands at 78 today. If you look at these 22 YouTube channels which were blocked, 18 are reporting from India and 4 from Pakistan. The total views were 262 crores (2.62 billion),” Thakur told news agency ANI. “They were involved in misinformation against India, which will have an impact on the…