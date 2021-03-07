23 Best Iroh Quotes From Avatar: The Last Airbender | Periodic

Best iroh quotes
1- “Sometimes the best way to solve your problems is to help someone else.
“Iroh
2- “To protect yourself from your other self you have to look inside yourself. Only then will your true self be revealed.
“Iroh
3- “Life is wherever you are, whether you make it or not.
“Iroh
4- “It is important to draw knowledge from different places. If you take it from only one place, it becomes stiff and rancid.
“Iroh
5- “You can’t always see the light at the end of the tunnel, but if you keep going, you’ll come to a better place.
“Iroh
6- “Prince Zuko, pride is not contrary to shame, but it is the source. True humility is the only antidote to shame.
“Iroh
7- “Once in every hundred years, a firebender can experience this kind of power.
“Iroh
8- “It is always best to believe in yourself but with a little help from others it can be a great blessing!
“Iroh
9- “(singing) emanates from the vine
Fall so slow
Like delicate little shells
Flowing in foam
Little boy
Come homebrew soldier boy
Comes home… ”Iroh
10- “I know you are not going to cry over spilling tea, but (sniffing) it is so sad!
“Iroh
1 1- “[as Zhao threatens the moon spirit] Whatever you do for that feeling, I will get you ten times over! Now let it go!
“Iroh
12- “Singing It is a long long way to BaSingSei, but to the girls of the city they look so beautiful ~!
“Iroh
13- “Coin is worth a compliment… but not as much as your smile.
“Iroh
14- “Look what I got! These are packed berries, known to cure the poison of the white jade plant … which causes blindness.
“Iroh
15- “Hmm… Puts on a happy face Delectable tea… Severe facial changes Or deadly poison? ..
“Iroh
16- “Avoid from You are looking at the rare white dragon bush. These leaves make a tea tasty, it is heart-wrenching… it, or it is the white jade bush, which is poisonous.
“Iroh
17- “Who knew that swimming on a piece of wood that flows for three weeks without food or water… and sea volcanoes waiting to break your liver can make one so stressed.
“Iroh
18- Each of us is born. We have to find those reasons.
“Iroh
19-[to Zuko about Aang] It was not by chance that people had been searching for him for generations, and now you have found him.
“Iroh
20-To ang Protection and power are over. I think you are very wise to choose happiness and love.
“Iroh
21- “You are not the man you used to be. You are stronger and smarter and freer than before. And now you have come to the crossroads of fate. This is the time for you to choose. The time has come for you to choose the best.
“Iroh
22- “After defeating Zuko Zhao So how does this great commander Zhao act in defeat? Dishonorable. Even in exile, my nephew is more respected than you. Thanks again for the tea. It was delicious. [Iroh and Zuko leaves]“Iroh
23-After meeting ang for the first time Fire is good news for God. The biggest danger to the nation is just a small child.
“Iroh