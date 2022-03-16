BUSINESS

23 year old Indian engineer is a friend of Elon Musk

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • software developer young
  • friendship started on twitter

Elon Musk keeps sharing many things on micro-blogging Twitter. Elon Musk has 78M followers on Twitter and he follows 113 people. But, do you know that he is a friend of a young man from Pune?

This friendship started with the micro-blogging site Twitter itself. This friendship of the world’s richest person and Indian software developer is special in itself. This friendship started from the year 2018 through a tweet.

In the year 2018, Pranay Pathole of Pune had tweeted about Tesla’s automatic windscreen wiper. Elon Musk was addressed in this tweet. But, Prannoy did not know that he would also get the answer of Tesla Boss.

Also Read: – ‘Till Gun Point..’, Elon Musk Not Ready To Block Russian News Channels On Starlink

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Pranay told that when Musk interacted with him for the first time it was the highlight of his life. It’s quite normal for him to interact with Musk now. He talks to them through Twitter’s direct message.

Pranay Pathole is currently working in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as a Software Developer. He has more than 1 lakh followers on Twitter. Musk has also responded to his Mars pin tweet.

28 thousand retweets and about 1 lakh 38 thousand likes have come on that tweet. According to Prannoy’s GitHub profile, he is a machine learning engineer. On Twitter, he keeps writing about space and rockets.

Regarding the CEO of Tesla, he said that he is super friendly and very polite. He has no pride about his status. He also told that Musk is very active on Twitter. Whenever he messages them, he gets a reply within a few minutes.

Talking with him, it does not seem that he is talking to the richest person in the world. His behavior is very friendly.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

640
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
527
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
464
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
441
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
420
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
408
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
393
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
383
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
382
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top