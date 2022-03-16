23 year old Indian engineer is a friend of Elon Musk

Elon Musk keeps sharing many things on micro-blogging Twitter. Elon Musk has 78M followers on Twitter and he follows 113 people. But, do you know that he is a friend of a young man from Pune?

This friendship started with the micro-blogging site Twitter itself. This friendship of the world’s richest person and Indian software developer is special in itself. This friendship started from the year 2018 through a tweet.

In the year 2018, Pranay Pathole of Pune had tweeted about Tesla’s automatic windscreen wiper. Elon Musk was addressed in this tweet. But, Prannoy did not know that he would also get the answer of Tesla Boss.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Pranay told that when Musk interacted with him for the first time it was the highlight of his life. It’s quite normal for him to interact with Musk now. He talks to them through Twitter’s direct message.

Pranay Pathole is currently working in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as a Software Developer. He has more than 1 lakh followers on Twitter. Musk has also responded to his Mars pin tweet.

28 thousand retweets and about 1 lakh 38 thousand likes have come on that tweet. According to Prannoy’s GitHub profile, he is a machine learning engineer. On Twitter, he keeps writing about space and rockets.

Regarding the CEO of Tesla, he said that he is super friendly and very polite. He has no pride about his status. He also told that Musk is very active on Twitter. Whenever he messages them, he gets a reply within a few minutes.

Talking with him, it does not seem that he is talking to the richest person in the world. His behavior is very friendly.