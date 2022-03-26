23-year old under-trial prisoner secures 54th rank. Read here

Jail doesn’t always mean the end of your life or your career. 23-year-old undertrial prisoner Suraj Kumar alias Kaushalendra has proved this. Kumar secured 54th rank in the recently conducted IIT-JAM 2022 examination.

The Joint Entrance Examination for Masters (JAM) 2022 is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. This year it was held on February 13.

Suraj was reportedly studying in Rajasthan’s Kota to prepare for engineering exams before being accused of Sanjay Yadav’s death. He took the help of educated people.