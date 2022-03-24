23,125 Covid-19 cases as HSE ‘really struggling’

The Health Department has been informed about 8,910 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as well as 14,215 positive antigen tests recorded through the HSE portal.

As of 8 am, there were 1,425 Covid patients in the hospital, up from 30 at the same time yesterday morning. Of these, 53 patients were being treated in ICU, which is a decrease of 2 since Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Michael Martin said people should be vigilant and wear masks in crowded situations, but the current Covid wave was less “impact” and toxic than earlier variants, so no new economic restrictions was imposed.

He said he had spoken to Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan over the past 48 hours and that was the advice.

Speaking in Brussels, Mr Martin said: “I spoke to the Chief Medical Officer about this …