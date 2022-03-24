23,125 New Cases In Ireland

There have been 23,125 new cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Monitoring Center (HPSC) says there were 8,910 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus.

While 14,215 people registered a positive antigen test yesterday through HSE portal

As of 8 am today, 1,425 people were hospitalised, of whom 53 were in ICU.

This comes as Professor Luke O’Neill has said that the virus should be seen as the ‘severe flu’ that will be with us in the future.

Speaking earlier, he said: “It’s just another infectious disease that’s with us, basically, it won’t go away.

“It’s like TB infecting humans hundreds of years ago became a new disease, and then TB was really forever.

“This coronavirus will be with us…