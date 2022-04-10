25.48% participation in the first round of the presidential election in the afternoon

This Sunday, April 10, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior, at noon, 25.48% of voters went to the first round of the presidential election.

President 2022: Emmanuel Macron votes

Participation is three points lower than the same ballot in the afternoon in 2017: participation had reached 28.54% and 77.77% at the end of the day, compared to 28.29% at noon in 2012.

However turnout at noon was four points higher than on April 21, 2002 (21.39%), a record year for absenteeism in the first round of presidential elections.

The five departments with the most votes at noon are Sane-et-Loire (39.05%), Gers (37.71%), Ardche (35.55%), Dordogne (34.63%) and Vaucluse (32.64%). Seine-Saint-Denis (14.71%), Paris (15.34%), Val-Dios (18.82%),…