new Delhi. (diesel price for wholesale customer hike 25 rs) The increase in the rate of crude oil in the international market has not affected the retail customers so far, but the bulk users have suffered a major setback.
Oil marketing companies have increased the price of diesel by Rs 25 per liter for bulk users.
This information has been given in one of its reports quoting sources. However, there is no increase in the rate for retail users at the petrol pump.
This step has been taken after a 40 percent jump in international crude oil prices.
However, there has been no change in the retail prices of diesel sold through petrol pumps.
There has been a jump of 20 percent in the sales of petrol pumps this month. Bus fleet operators and bulk consumers like malls have bought fuel from petrol pumps.
Usually they procure fuel directly from petroleum companies. This has increased the losses of the fuel retailing companies.
Companies like Naira Energy, Geo-BP and Shell have been the most affected.
Despite the increase in sales, these companies have not reduced the quantity yet. But now it will no longer be economically viable for the pumps to operate.
Price has not increased since 136 days
Three sources with knowledge of the matter said that since fuel prices have not increased for a record 136 days, it would be a more practical option for companies to shut down petrol pumps instead of selling more fuel at these rates.
In 2008, Reliance Industries closed all its 1,432 petrol pumps after sales dropped to ‘zero’.
Sources said that the same situation is happening even today. Bulk consumers are buying from petrol pumps. Due to this the losses of these retailers are increasing.
Diesel will be available at Rs 122.05 per liter
The price of diesel has increased to Rs 122.05 per liter for bulk consumers in Mumbai. Diesel is being sold at petrol pumps at a price of Rs 94.14 per liter.
Similarly, diesel is priced at Rs 86.67 per liter at petrol stations in Delhi while it costs Rs 115 per liter for wholesale or industrial customers.
Price did not increase in view of elections
Public sector petroleum companies have not increased the prices of petrol and diesel with effect from November 4, 2021. However, there has been a jump in fuel prices globally during this period.
It is believed that fuel prices were not increased in view of the assembly elections of five states.
The results of the assembly elections have come on March 10, but even after that, due to the second phase of the budget session of Parliament, the prices have not increased at the moment.
Bulk consumers buying oil from petrol pump
Due to the huge difference of Rs 25 in the rates for bulk consumers and petrol pump prices, wholesale consumers are buying fuel from petrol pumps.
They are not booking tankers directly from petroleum companies. Due to this the loss of petroleum companies has increased further.
Considering the option of closing the petrol pump
Three sources directly aware of the matter said that private retailers like Nayara Energy, Jio-bp and Shell have suffered the most.
In such a situation, companies are finding a more practical option than to sell petrol, diesel at a constant rate for 136 days.
Reliance took this decision in 2008
Reliance Industries closed its 1,432 petrol pumps across the country in 2008.
The reason for this is that the sale of the company had become completely Nil because the company was not able to match the rate of oil being sold by public sector companies at concessional rates.
Sources said that this situation may arise once again due to bulk users buying fuel from petrol pumps.
