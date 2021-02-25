26 February 2021 TheMiracleTech release list on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee 5, Alt Balaji, MT Player and more

26 February 2021 TheMiracleTech release: So you guys just loved the previous post on the TheMiracleTech release list for a particular date, here in the post we are going with the list of movies and web series that are released on Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5, and other streaming platforms Is going We will also talk about the timing and style of release of the series and films.

The list is created by the streaming team and please note that the list only includes names and series and movies which are going to be released mainly in Hindi audio, so here goes the list.

Girl in train

Topping this list is the film The Girl on the Train, The Girl on the Train is a psychological thriller film starring Parineeti Chopra, the film is the official remake of an English film of the same name, the film to be released on Netflix Is going On 26 February

1962

The host original series 1962, starring Abhishek Deol, is set to release in five major languages ​​in Hindi from 26 March. For Hotstar VIP users 2021, the series is based on the true story of the Indo-China war, the series is set to release from 12. Midnight for VIP users in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu audio with subtitles.

Jamai 2.0

After making the record and creating a historical TRP rating, the famous television show Jamai Raja is now coming back in a new avatar with a temper of glamor, Jamai 2.0 starring Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey is set to release Zee 5 from 26 February . 2021 in hindi audio. Zee5 Club and Premium users can watch the show after 12 Am On Zee5.

Hello mini 2

MX Player is back with the second season of its famous and much awaited web series Hello Mini, with Hello Mini Season 2 set to release on MX Player from 26 February 2021. The web series is set to release on MX Player from 12. Midnight on MX Player. MX player users can watch it for free on the website and official app.

So this was a list of all the movies and web series that are going to be released on the Indian Ot app, what do you think on this ?, do you think anything is missing, if yes, please let us know in the comment section .