26-year-old arrested in connection with Sacramento mass shooting

The city police chief confirmed that Sacramento police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with Sunday’s mass shooting. Police Chief Cathy Lester told KCRA3’s Ty Steele in an exclusive interview Monday morning that Dandra Martin had been taken into custody and charged with assault with a firearm and being a banned person. We are able to share about that,” she said. What was his role that night.” A press release from the Department referred to Martin as a “concerned suspect.” Members of the Sacramento Police Department SWAT and detectives also searched…