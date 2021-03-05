270-pound Auburn Signy Beef Up Tigers defensive front

Loading...

Ian Matthews Has the potential to become the future playwright on the defensive line.

he attended St. Anne Packley High School In Columbus, Georgia, and has been one of the most Aggressive And hard-hit defensive ends throughout the state.

watch the video

Matthews has serious talent, and he is going for his reputation Second To play for Auburn tigers In 2021.

Ian Matthews committed to Auburn

I appreciate all the love shown to me today. Much love and respect to all the schools that recruit me. Now on the plains! # Sincerely @ChadSimmons_ @ 247Sports @ Rival pic.twitter.com/TqcxFeZ2hO – Ian Matthews (@ Ian24Mathews) 16 December 2020

Ian Matthews had Offers from other schools Such as Arkansas, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Troy, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. Former Hockey Defensive Line Coach Daryl tapp almost helped land mathews, Too.

Instead, he joined Auburn Football Recruitment class.

Welcome to the plains, @ Ian24Mathews! Incredibly strong front and consistently making an impact on the defensive line. pic.twitter.com/n5O3qhQyNj – Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) 16 December 2020

Tigers has a new head coach Brian Harsin, And they want to improve their ultra-competitive conference to some extent.

So while Auburn may have to enter Brief retirement period To get acquainted with their new coach and system, players like Matthews can help take them to the next level against the SEC, including Alabama.

Ian Matthews Highlights

Ian Matthews is not pigeonholed in one place on the line. With the Vikings, he played defensive end and defensive combat.

That Versatility is going to do him wonders At the college level, especially in many programs Already talent.

Matthews opposes the quarterback with little hesitation. Three star prospect Is an exceptionally quick defensive lineman. Once he enters the backfield, no one is safe.

Matthews is also a basketball player. He may not be playing college, but this confirmation will have to be taken care of.

How many linemen know that you can do these kinds of weapons @ _deuce02The @ Ian24Mathews @AuburnFootball Committed and @StAnnePacelli The Vikings took Trinity to 61-58. Highlights @RBLSports @RecruitGeorgia @ KyleSandy 355 @CoachCBlack pic.twitter.com/acJTbjQE7b – Rex Castillo (@rexcastillotv) 10 February, 2021

Ian Matthews Flow is joining a program. If Hersin was able to get the most out of his new friends in his first few seasons, then Auburn could be a quicker to top the rankings.