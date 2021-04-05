27th Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Winners Full List Best Actor Actress Images Highlights

The 27th Screen Actors Guild Award has been officially organized on 14th March and was entirely pre-taped to be telecasting in April. At the SAG award function, there wasn’t any host to entertain the audience. The nominees who have won the trophy are also the Academy Award deserving winners. There was a higher probability of tv show Bridgerton and I May Destroy You to make a place in the award as a winner but unfortunately, they didn’t receive the Golden Globe Recognition. The fresh pre-tape ceremony was attended by many award-winning stars. Most of the awards won by the predicted artists on the basis of their films and tv series.

SAG Award Winner List:

There were four nominees such as Da 5 Bloods, Ma Railey’s Black Bottom, Minari, and One Night in Miami for the award but “The Trial Of the Chicago” won the award for outstanding cast in a Motion Picture. The nominees for outstanding male actors in the leading roles were Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman, and Steven Yeun which went to Chadwick Boseman for his performance in the movie “Black Bottom”. The outstanding actress in leading role nominees was Vanessa Kirby, Frances McDormand, and Carey Mulligan which won by Viola Davis for the movie “Black Bottom”. Daniel Kaluuya won the outstanding male actor in the supporting role in “Judas and Black Messiah”. Youn Yuh-Jung won the outstanding female actor in supporting her role in “Minari”.

The movie “Wonder Women 1984” won the outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a motion picture. The outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series nominees was Better Call Saul, Bridgerton, Lovecraft Country, and Ozark which won by “The Crown”. The outstanding male actor in a television movie won by Mark Ruffalo for his role in “I Know This Much Is True”. The outstanding stunt ensemble in a television series won by “The Mandalorian”. Jason Bateman won the outstanding male actor in the drama “Ozark”.

The outstanding actress in the drama “The Crown” won by Gillian Anderson. The outstanding ensemble in a comedy series won by the serial “Schitt’s Creek”. Actress Catherine O’Hara won the award for female actress in a comedy series “Schitt’s Creek”. The outstanding male actor in a comedy series won by Jason Sudeikis for the series “Ted Lasso”. Anya Taylor-oy won the outstanding actress in a television movie ” The Queen’s Gambit”. Sacha Baron Cohen won the Globe for his performance in “Barot Subsequent MovieFilm”. To know more about this article stay connected to us.