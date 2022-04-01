28-year-old St. Albert teacher accused of sexual assault – Edmonton

A 28-year-old man, who was a teacher at St. Albert’s, has been indicted, just one month after an investigation into the historical sexual abuse was launched.

The RCMP received information that a minor had been sexually assaulted by a teacher and launched an investigation on February 23.

cpl Morgan Kyle said the alleged incidents are believed to have happened between 2018 and 2021.

Bryce Hughes of Edmonton has been charged with sexual assault, consenting or arranging a sexual offense against a child, providing sexually explicit material to a child, creating child pornography and possessing child pornography, investigators said Thursday.

Hughes has been released from custody with conditions. He is to appear in court on April 25.

Global News has confirmed that Hughes taught at Paul Kane…