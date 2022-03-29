29 of Gnocchi: Recipe and Secrets of a Gastronomic Tradition With History

eating tradition gnocchi Remains on 29th of every month Argentina, As with stew, with lots of cheese, potatoes or sweet potatoes, the recipe accepts all kinds of variations to suit each one’s tastes, but custom must be respected by keeping money under the plate To attract luck to eat.

Today is the day that pays tribute to the plate Pasta consumption in the world, the same that came to the country during the Italian emigration America in the century nineteenth and still holds a dominant position in kitchen Argentina

Origins of Gnocchi 8th centuryBut why was the 29th established to celebrate it? According to legend, the young man and martyr saint pantalion He spent his day preaching and healing the sick venetoan area…