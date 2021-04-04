2B Gamer Free Fire ID Stats Monthly-Yearly Income Kd Ratio Youtube Earning and Rank In India

Many gaming players are coming out this year and showing their excellent talent through their content videos. We have shared many details regarding the other players, who have captured the hearts of the fans. Now, we are going to talk about a player who is the most popular Garena Free Fire player among all gamers. So, 2B gamers are one of the best and popular renowned Free Fire Youtuber who belongs to Nepal. According to the sources, Sandesh Tamang is the real name of the player and he regularly streams and creates videos of the famous ongoing game Free Fire on his official Youtube channel. Recently, he has a family of 2.27 million subscribers.

Through this article, we are going to tell you important details of the player. This player has a lot of fan following on the Internet and some fans want to play with him in the game. So, we will talk about his Free Fire ID, Stats, K/D ratio, Monthly-Yearly Income, and many other details.

Free Fire ID of 2B Gamer

As we know, many players want to play with the most popular gamers but they need to find them through their Free Fire ID. So, if you want to play with them so, you can search them by using this ID:- 133688778.

Lifetime Stats

The gamers have played around 13873 squad matches and won 3172 matches from them. He has achieved a winning rate of 22.86% and has killed 44444 enemies with a K/D ratio of 4.15.

Along with this, the gamer has also won 417 matches from 2703 duo games with a winning rate of 15.42% and maintained his K/D ratio of 3.60 with 8234 frags in this mode.

The Youtuber has played 1629 solo games and won around 218 games which brought the winning rate of 13.38%. In this mode, he has killed 4581 enemies with a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Ranked Stats

Now, 2B gamer has also played 343 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and stayed undefeated in 29 matches, he maintained his winning rate of 8.45% and killed 1036 enemies with his K/D ratio of 3.30.

While he has also played 47 duo matches and got achievement in 7 matches with managing his winning rate of 10.63% with around frags of 137 and has a K/D ratio of 3.26.

At the last, the Youtuber has also played 4 solo matches and didn’t won a single match but killed 17 enemies and maintained his K/D ratio of 4.25.

Earning

As per the sources, the 2B Gamer has estimated monthly earnings of between $13.7K to $237.6K and also, has estimated yearly earnings of between $178.7K to $2.9 million.

Youtube channel & Rank

According to the details, the creator has started his content creating a year and a half and his oldest video was uploaded on his Youtube channel in October 2019. He has uploaded over 720 videos on his channel and has combined views of around 227 million.

The gamer has a rank of 7th position in his country when we count the subscribers of the Youtube channel.