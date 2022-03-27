2fm star Stephen Byrne announces departure from RTE after more than a decade

RTE’s Stephen Byron announces his departure from the station in shock.

The TV and 2fm radio presenter has worked for the national broadcaster for over a decade, first joining as part of a children’s show line-up in her teens.

But the weekend radio host, who presents his show on 2fm on Saturdays and Sundays from 3 to 5 p.m., announced that he would be hanging his mic there today.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Dubliner said: “Some news! Tomorrow will be my last show on 2fm.”

“I want to say a big thank you to the various teams that I have had the privilege of working with over the years especially Kate, Graham, Dave, Cormack, Zabieczek and the late Helen Doorly, with whom we all …